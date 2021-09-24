Tonight’s Bend High ‘Hero’s Game’ to honor service members and first responders

Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Lava Bears home football game against McNary Friday night will honor past and present service members and all first responders: fire, police, EMTs and all medical professionals.

The "Hero's Game" allows all people who fit that description to attend for free.

A flyer from Bend High states, "It is the least we can do for all that you have done for us. It is because of your

bravery and sacrifice that has allowed us to do what we love. Thank you and hope to see you at the game on Friday."

Noah Chast will speak to the Bend High faculty member behind the idea for tonight's game on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.