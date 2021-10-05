ODOT tells homeless campers at 2 sites by Bend Parkway of pending removal plans

Bend

Third site, by Revere Avenue, will get notices later in week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Department of Transportation crews were out early Tuesday morning, serving homeless camp removal notices at two locations near the Bend Parkway.

Notices were handed out at camps beside the Powers Road and Colorado Avenue parkway ramps, with more camp removal notices planned Friday by Revere Avenue.

Those at the camp locations notified Tuesday were given until Saturday, Oct. 16 to remove all of there personal property before ODOT removes any items left behind.

NewsChannel 21 reporter Leslie Cano was on the scene as a Bend police officer and ODOT employees inspected tents for residents living inside and notified them of the pending camp removals.

Cano also spoke with Peter Murphy, Region 4 spokesman for ODOT, about what led to the decision after stating a few months ago that campers would be allowed to stay in those areas, as long as no permanent structures or fire hazards were present.

