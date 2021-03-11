ODOT clears trash from Revere Avenue homeless camp; eviction averted

Bend

Agency spokesman says 'compromise' reached

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- ODOT crews cleared trash from a homeless camp near the Bend Parkway at Revere Avenue on Thursday, as a small group looked on and one livestreamed, but plans to evict one camper for violating the rules were dropped.

Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman Peter Murphy said earlier that a woman was being evicted, "having resisted efforts to clean up" the property and not complying with safety and cleanliness rules the agency established for the site.

However, Murphy later told NewsChannel 21 a compromise had been reached involving Deschutes County and others, and the woman would be allowed to stay.

Residents of the campsite had been given a 10-day notice, alerting them of the cleanup. Murphy said 30 cubic yards of trash was removed and disposed of on Thursday.

"We're just clearing the trash out," he said.

ODOT crews have conducted similar clean-ups and evictions at transient encampments around the city in recent months, citing public safety and health issues on state property.

But their efforts have also sparked criticism from homeless advocates who say the city lacks adequate support, resources and a safe place for them to relocate. Several supporters of the city's "houseless" residents have voiced their concerns at recent city council meetings, as the city works in various ways to create more shelter or other space and to connect them with services.

Central Oregon Peacekeepers conducted a Facebook livestream from Thursday's camp cleanup, and founder Luke Richter objected to ODOT's actions.

"They are our neighbors," he said, and should be allowed to remain. He said his group and others have been working to assist the homeless residents in the community in various ways.