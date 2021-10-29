City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of Nov. 1-7

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of Nov. 1-7.

Brosterhous Road between Murphy Road and Knott Road for infrastructure installation, full road closure with detour, 11/1/21 - 11/5/21. Learn more at: bendoregon.gov/murphyproject.

Ridge Drive between Cinder Lane and Romaine Village Way for pre-hammering of sewer alignment, full road closure with detour, work begins 10/28/21

Daniel Road between Keyte Road and NE Kinley Court for infrastructure installation, full road closure with detour, work begins 10/25/21

SW Colorado Avenue between SW Century Drive and SW Emkay Drive for infrastructure installation, Eastbound Lane closure with detour, 10/26/21 - 11/9/21

NW Silver Buckle Road – As part of the Rimrock Pump Stations Improvement project, full road closure during work hours 7 am – 6:30 pm. Roadway to be fully reopened at end of each workday and intermittently opened during each workday at 10 am and 2 pm; Begins 7/19/2021.

– As part of the Rimrock Pump Stations Improvement project, full road closure during work hours 7 am – 6:30 pm. Roadway to be fully reopened at end of each workday and intermittently opened during each workday at 10 am and 2 pm; Begins 7/19/2021. NW Tumalo Avenue between NW Broadway Street and NW Riverside Boulevard for water main replacement, full road closure with local access, 9/20/21 - Late November

Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. Learn more: bendoregon.gov/newportimprovements. Newport Avenue - east of the NW College Way roundabout through NW Juniper Street, full closure with detour, 8/2/21 – Early Spring 2022. Businesses within the closure are still open and accessible.

– Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. Learn more: bendoregon.gov/newportimprovements.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact: Deedee Fraley, Right of Way & Construction Manager

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews