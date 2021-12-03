City of Bend sets open house next week for SE Wilson Avenue Corridor Project

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend is inviting members of the community who live, work, play or commute near Wilson Avenue and Ninth Street -- a busy intersection soon to get a roundabout -- to the Wilson Avenue Corridor Project design open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Bend Fieldhouse in Vince Genna Stadium at 401 SE Roosevelt Avenue.

The open house will include an overview of the project, design concepts, timelines and an opportunity to speak to the project team. This is an indoor event. Masks are required.

Can’t make it in person? Visit the online open house at bendoregon.gov/wilson from Dec. 9-23.

The Wilson Avenue Corridor Project is a 2020 Transportation GO Bond project. The project includes improvements along the existing corridor from Second to 15th streets. The goal is to improve east-west connectivity and enhance facilities for biking and walking.

During the roadway construction, the existing water line system will also be upgraded to current standards and overhead utility lines will be moved underground.

PROJECT BENEFITS

Safety improvements for all users of the corridor

Infrastructure modernization

Improving east-west connectivity

Find more information about this project at bendoregon.gov/wilson. Learn about other 2020 transportation GO bond projects at bendoregon.gov/gobond.