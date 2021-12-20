Oregon Marine Board seeks comments on grant requests, including BPRD park projects

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Marine Board is soliciting comments from boaters on boating access grant applications and where they’d like to see boating dollars invested.

The agency received 20 grant applications for its Cycle Two grants.

This cycle of grant applications is for the improvement or development of motorized and nonmotorized boating facilities, education, and expanded opportunities for underserved communities.

Among those on the list -- Bend Park and Recreation District, seeking $51,127 for consultants to conduct a feasibility study to design, engineer and permit non-motorized boating access improvements at McKay, Miller Landing and Columbia parks.

The Marine Board anticipates having $1.9 million in state funding available for motorized and nonmotorized projects. Public comments are an important part of the grant application evaluation process and will be provided to the Marine Board prior to the April 7, 2022, Board meeting to consider the applications. The deadline to review applications and provide comments is Jan. 18, 2022.

The Boating Facility Program conducts two additional grant funding opportunities during the two-year budget cycle. If you did not see an application for your favorite boating facility, the Marine Board encourages you to contact the facility owner, share your ideas and ask how you can help support any future grant requests.

Visit the Boating Facility Grant Application Comment Page to view the project applications and provide your feedback.

###