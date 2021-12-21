Bend ‘Longest Night Vigil’ honors 15 people who died while experiencing homelessness
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On the longest and darkest night of the year, more than 20 people along with the Homeless Leadership Coalition honored 15 people who died this year while experiencing homelessness.
A memorial service for homeless persons was held for the second year in a row at Pioneer Park in Bend at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to a news release by the Homeless Leadership Coalition, 14 people have died in Central Oregon while living houseless this year. (The number was revised to 15 at the vigil).
“These are human beings that need to be remembered and honored,” said Donna Burklo, program director at the Family Kitchen in Bend.
Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang and Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler spoke at the vigil, which organizers said represented the entire tri-county community and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
“We want to be able to bring people together and really have some moments where we are realizing the humanity of it all," Burklo said. “Homelessness is a cause of death. You know, in each case. was it the leading cause? Maybe, maybe not, but it is a cause of death. It is certainly a health epidemic.”
Below is the full news release from the Homeless Leadership Coalition:
All are invited December 21st from 4:30 – 6p for an outdoor vigil to honor our community members who have died while experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon this year. We will remember those individuals who are known to us and hold space for those we couldn’t reach. The true count locally is unknown, as housing status is not included in data gathered when a person passes on. To date, we have collected the names of 14 individuals who died this year while living houseless.
Gather - distanced and masked – at Pioneer Park in Bend at 4:30p for hot drinks and snacks. The service will begin at 5:15p. We request that for those who are able, please park in the Deschutes County Building parking lot one block away on Wall St.
This year marks the 31st anniversary of the National Coalition for the Homeless “Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day” which began in partnership of the National Health Care for the Homeless Council with three objectives: 1) to shine a bright light on the dark truth that homelessness kills; 2) to ensure that those who died are not forgotten; and 3) to mobilize action to end what is often a death sentence — homelessness. It is the second annual local remembrance event.
In Central Oregon, our Homeless Leadership Coalition members work in Jefferson, Deschutes, and Crook counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to prevent and end homelessness by improving regional and cross-system collaboration and coordination so that our communities will have a comprehensive response in place that ensures homelessness is prevented whenever possible, or if it can’t be prevented, it is a rare, brief, and non-recurring experience.
Longest Night events in other Central Oregon communities include the Annual Solstice Walk at the Sisters Community Labyrinth on December 21st at 6pm, where they will be "Honoring our Losses." The Sisters Community Labyrinth is located on West Hood Avenue, within East Portal, the US Forest Service site where Highway 20 and Highway 242 meet. People are asked to wear a mask and social distance. Please also bring a flashlight or candle.
The event in Bend is a collaboration between Storydwelling, the Homeless Leadership Coalition, REACH, Family Kitchen, Mosaic Medical and Central Oregon FUSE. A livestream option will be available on the Central Oregon Homeless Leadership Coalition Facebook page. If attending in person, please consider parking one block away in the Deschutes County Building parking lot.
The homeless have organized leadership, I had no idea.
Central Oregon didn’t have a homeless problem till Phil Chang moved here from New York. May be New York Phil could move back to New York and take the homeless with him.
Phil Chang has been in Central Oregon since 2004. I don’t think he brought the homeless with him.
Phil Chang is not a problem solver. He says he is but in reality he is not. However, he’s very good at kicking the can down the road . People need to do their research before checking that box on their ballot.
Why doesn’t it mention who the people are?
“These are human beings that need to be remembered and honored”
How do you remember and honor someone when their names are not mentioned let alone what each individual went through and how being homeless may have caused them to suffer before they died or even been the cause of death?? If you can’t specify who the people are and their struggles I don’t see how this honors anyone.
This seems to be more about bringing attention and probably money to an organization than honoring or remembering anyone. How do you honor let alone remember people who are not identified?
This is a parade of virtue signaling. Ale the homeless feel welcome in an area they can freeze to death. What could possibly go wrong?
OK, so how did they die? Wont tell us that will you? Doesn’t fit the “Agenda”
Chronic untreated health issues and drug overdoses
Yes and yes, mostly alcohol. Talk with any ICU nurse about their homeless patient load. I tell you, nurses are amazing. They do not discriminate care. The stories they share make me wonder how it’s possible. People are often surprised to learn most ICU patients put themselves there, either by choice or neglect. I don’t have stats but it’s safe to say the percentage of homeless who visit the ICU far exceed the percentage of homeless in the community. Oh the stories. You would not believe what some people do to themselves. Sometimes I don’t know to laugh or cry.
First, did their autopsy results affirm those that died did so due to exposure?
This past summer the “peacekeepers” loudly proclaimed two homeless elderly men died because of exposure to high temps. The autopsies showed different.
And certainly an exposure related death might have been the case with this St. Charles ER patient pushed as we recently saw in the news. But St. Charles gets a pass because it is “St Charles”, after all.
https://ktvz.com/news/coronavirus/2021/11/03/elderly-man-waiting-outside-st-charles-bend-er-prompts-concern-hospital-details-covid-policy/
That said – the Social Democratic team of Kebler/Chang is notable. But where is “peacekeeper” Luke Richter? He seems to be avoiding the public light since being video-taped intimidating / attacking a Central Oregon Daily News film crew. Homeless/houseless expert (and some believe clueless) “peacekeeper”, Mike Satcher, appears to have relocated back to Texas, his civil trial in Bend and criminal trial in Crook County on hold.
2022 is just around the corner – and voters are increasingly tired / fed up with the “Virtue Signaling Police” as represented by Chang/Kebler.
The event honors those who died while homeless. It does not claim they were killed by homelessness.
I don’t think the organizers understand that nuance.
Barney, really? I quote your own story which says –
Burklo said. “Homelessness is a cause of death.”
That was in the updated story. My comment was earlier, based on their news release. And yes, she is saying it’s a cause, a factor.