Bend police K-9 helps officers find burglary suspect hiding in Les Schwab tire store bathroom

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A burglary suspect seen entering a worker’s car at the Les Schwab Tire Center on South Highway 97 Saturday evening was arrested by officers who with the help of a K-9 found him hiding in the store’s bathroom, officers said.

Police responded around 5:30 p.m. to the closed tire store on reports of a suspicious man seen entering a worker’s vehicle in the parking lot, Sergeant Joe Pacheco said.

Before officers arrived, the man entered the store and hid in the bathroom, Pacheco said. Officers cleared the business, with the help of Bend Police K-9 Vegas and his partner, and found him hiding in the bathroom.

Due to COVID-19 protocols at the Deschutes County Jail, the suspect was issued criminal citations and released. No one was injured in the incident, Pacheco said.