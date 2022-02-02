Soroptimist Intl. of Bend’s Community Baby Shower returns after year’s absence

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Soroptimist International of Bend’s two-month-long Baby Shower is back! "We took a year off due to Covid, but now we are beginning again," organizers said Wednesday.

Here's their announcement:

The babies and toddlers of Central Oregon still are in need of warm clothing (gently used or new), blankets, diapers and hygiene items. Through the Deschutes County Department of Human Services, all items collected by SI Bend are distributed in Central Oregon to local families in need who cannot afford basic baby care

Would you like to donate to this cause that SI Bend has sponsored since 2005? Drop off an unwrapped item at these convenient locations: The Quilt Basket Jake’s Diner or Lovejoy’s Market. With the cooperation of local businesses, retirement homes and a generous community, we make it a priority to ensure our little ones will be warm and their families know that our community cares for their well being. (Please note: used car seats cannot be accepted.)

The Quilt Basket -- 20225 Badger Road, Bend, 97702

Jake’s Diner – 2210 US Hwy 20, Bend, 97701

Lovejoy’s Market – 19530 Amber Meadow Dr., Bend, 97702

For more details on the SI Bend Community Baby Shower, please contact the co-chairs Arlene Hendrix at 541-617-0079 and/or Shari Anderson – 541-678-5779. web site: www.sibend.org

Celebrating 78+ Years of Service 1943 – 2022

Service never goes out of style. Soroptimist International of Bend (SI Bend) has been providing community support serving women and girls of Central Oregon since 1943. It is the longest, continuously running women’s service organization in Bend offering educational awards to local women, and supports Bethlehem Inn, Head Start, Grandma’s House, Kids Center and more. Internationally, SI Bend’s outreach programs “Bras from Bend” assists women rescued from human trafficking, especially from the sex slave trade, through the campaign “Free the Girls”. More info is available at – www.sibend.org

