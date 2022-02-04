Permanent entrance, extended boundary coming to Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater

(Update: Adding video, comments from Old Mill official)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Phase 2 of the Hayden Homes Amphitheater renovation and upgrade project is underway, with big changes planned.

However, Beau Eastes, Hayden Homes and the Old Mill District marketing director, said Friday that once it’s done, you might not notice it.

“A lot of it, I’d say almost 60% of it, the general concertgoer won’t see,” Eastes said. “A lot of it's underground, kind of power distribution stuff.”

A large portion of the construction is underground electrical work and regrading efforts near the front of the stage to make it more accessible.

However, there will be some more noticeable changes.

Between the bridge and the amphitheater, there are plans to add a permanent structure as the main entrance for the concert venue.

“So this is where the river trail will go -- just moving back, maybe 20 feet,” Eastes said.

Additionally, the fencing and boundary of the venue will move back behind the tree line.

“But what that will do is, capacity will stay the same, 8,000 folks,” Eastes said. “But it will give everybody a little more elbow room.”

NewsChannel 21 asked Eastes about the earlier-discussed idea of a large food vendor or concession stand on the side of the river.

“Yeah that won’t be a part of this construction, I know that was an original idea,” Eastes said.

Eastes said projects included in the original application, like a food stand, stone wall and wooden fence, are not part of this phase.

One non-construction related change coming this summer is a no outside chair policy.

Eastes said concert security spent too much time in the past searching and measuring chairs.

For some concerts you can rent chairs, either ahead of time online or at the door.