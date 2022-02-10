Paying kindness forward: Bend woman restores, donates sewing machines to community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend woman is sewing a seed of kindness by restoring and donating sewing machines throughout Central Oregon.

Pat Johanson and her partner, Art Lim, a retired engineer, have made it a hobby to rescue sewing machines from closets, sheds, storage units and thrift stores before fixing them and passing them on to people who will benefit from them.

So far, a total of 250 restored machines have been distributed to the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, assisted living homes, the DIY Cave, and the Bend Public Library.

However, Johanson says she needs more donations to keep up the good deed. She's willing to take sewing machines of any condition.

Bola Gbadebo is going to speak with Johanson about what's inspiring her to help her community in this way, and the impact it's having.

Check out her report on NewsChannel 21 Fox at 5 (moved from NBC to make way for Winter Olympics coverage).