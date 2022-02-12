Skip to Content
OSP trooper stopped, arrested on DUII charge in downtown Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police stopped and arrested an Oregon State Police trooper on a DUII charge in downtown Bend late Thursday night.

The Bend officer was on routine patrol shortly after 11 p.m. in downtown Bend when he pulled over a pickup truck after the driver ran a blinking red light without stopping, Lt. Juli McConkey said Friday.

During the investigation, it was confirmed the 40-year-old Bend man was an OSP trooper.

McConkey said the driver was issued a citation in lieu of custody for driving under the influence of intoxicants, “which is consistent with current Deschutes County Adult Jail COVID protocols and practice.”

