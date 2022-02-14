Bend Planning Commission holds hearing tonight on proposed shelter code changes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- “People who live and work in Bend can afford housing in Bend” -- that is the housing goal of the Bend City Council.

However, to make that possible, amending development codes to allow more shelters to house the estimated 500 homeless (temporarily or permanently) individuals in Bend is one of the most controversial areas where the city is directing some of its efforts.

The current city codes don’t provide a standard for maximum size or duration of a shelter, officials say. Additionally, the Bend Development Code regulations treat shelters as “temporary housing,” which are only allowed in a limited number of zoning districts.

The Bend Planning Commission will hold a hearing Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. addressing proposed shelter code changes that will allow for a variety of shelter types and services for the homeless.

The proposal includes three permanent shelter types- --Outdoor, Multi-Room, and Group Shelters, and two temporary shelter types -- a Temporary Shelter and a provision for Hardship Housing, which replaces the existing Medical Hardship Housing.

Bola Gbadebo is speaking with City Councilor Megan Perkins and others to find out more details and opinions about the proposed regulations and what kind of impact they’re expected to have on one of the most challenging issues the city currently faces.

