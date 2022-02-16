Bend homeless man arrested, accused of threatening woman with shotgun

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A homeless man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman with a loaded shotgun was arrested Wednesday morning on Hunnell Road and also was found to be responsible for other crimes in the area, police said.

Officers received a report shortly after 1 a.m. Monday of a weapons offense near the intersection of Hunnell and Loco roads, the scene of a long-time homeless encampment, Lieutenant Clint Burleigh said.

Officers determined the 46-year-old man went to a trailer where the woman was located and started banging on the door, reportedly telling her he was going to kill her, Burleigh said. The victim looked outside and saw the man holding was she believed to be a shotgun. The woman “was in fear of her life,” Burleigh said, and stayed in her trailer until the man left the area.

Officers did not find the man at the time of the initial report, but he was reported to be living in an RV on Northeast Clausen Drive, Burleigh said. Officers investigating the incident obtained a search warrant for the RV.

Officers found the man shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of Grandview Drive and North Highway 97, and he was taken into custody without further incident, the lieutenant said.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and unlawful possession of a weapon, Burleigh said. A search of the motor home turned up a loaded shotgun; the lieutenant said the man is not legally able to possess any firearms.

An investigation found the man was responsible for other crimes in the area of Hunnell and Loco roads, including a stolen generator last month, Burleigh said. He’s also suspected of stealing a motorized bicycle late last year and a case of disorderly conduct later on Monday. He’s been charged in those incidents with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree theft and disorderly conduct.