Service providers ask for more emergency shelters after Bend man dies outdoors in record cold

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A walk-up customer at the southwest Bend Dutch Bros drive-thru coffee stand found a 59-year-old Bend man dead on the ground nearby amid record-low temperatures early Wednesday morning, police said, adding that foul play is not suspected.

Deschutes County 911 dispatchers received a call at 5:37 a.m. from the community member who found the male on the ground next to the coffee stand at 120 SW Century Drive, Lt. Clint Burleigh said.

"They were there as a walk-up to the window and saw the person on the ground," Burleigh told NewsChannel 21.

Officers along with Bend Fire & Rescue medics responded and quickly determined the man had died, Burleigh said. Several officers were on scene and caution tape placed around the area until they cleared the scene and it was removed.

The investigation so far “has revealed no suspicious circumstances or foul play,” Burleigh said in a news release shortly after noon.

“Intoxicants and weather are believed to be contributing factors of death,” the lieutenant said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Burleigh said officers were working to notify family members of the man. He said they don’t suspect foul play “and there is no active threat to the community.”

While there has been no indication at this point whether the man was homeless or not, the frigid weather has put many of those now living on the street at greater risk.

REACH and other service providers have been out since Sunday, giving out blankets, warmers, tents and sleeping bags to the homeless.

Stacey Witte, the founder and executive director of REACH, says having more places to sleep can make a difference.

“Sounds dramatic, but I think it’s the difference between life and death,” Witte said.

Several organizations have been transporting goods, and every available shelter is being used.

“All of our service providers are working so hard, and we’re maxed to capacity, but you can’t help but feel that as much as we’re doing, it just isn’t enough,” Witte said.

But Witte can’t help but ask herself one question.

“How many city, county and church buildings do we have that were locked and warm and empty last night?” Witte asked.

Witte said she feels there needs to be two to four more buildings that can be used as emergency shelters, stocked with water and other necessary items.

“I think we have the support from the community and we have service providers willing to do the work,” Witte said. “We just need some buildings in these events that can open for a day or a week, depending on the need.”

Whether the man who died had a warm home to go to or not, Witte wants to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“I think we need to come together and once again learn from the past experience what can we do better next time,” Witte said.