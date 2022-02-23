Service providers ask for more emergency shelters after Bend man dies outdoors in record cold
(Update: Adding video, comments from service provider)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A walk-up customer at the southwest Bend Dutch Bros drive-thru coffee stand found a 59-year-old Bend man dead on the ground nearby amid record-low temperatures early Wednesday morning, police said, adding that foul play is not suspected.
Deschutes County 911 dispatchers received a call at 5:37 a.m. from the community member who found the male on the ground next to the coffee stand at 120 SW Century Drive, Lt. Clint Burleigh said.
"They were there as a walk-up to the window and saw the person on the ground," Burleigh told NewsChannel 21.
Officers along with Bend Fire & Rescue medics responded and quickly determined the man had died, Burleigh said. Several officers were on scene and caution tape placed around the area until they cleared the scene and it was removed.
The investigation so far “has revealed no suspicious circumstances or foul play,” Burleigh said in a news release shortly after noon.
“Intoxicants and weather are believed to be contributing factors of death,” the lieutenant said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Burleigh said officers were working to notify family members of the man. He said they don’t suspect foul play “and there is no active threat to the community.”
While there has been no indication at this point whether the man was homeless or not, the frigid weather has put many of those now living on the street at greater risk.
REACH and other service providers have been out since Sunday, giving out blankets, warmers, tents and sleeping bags to the homeless.
Stacey Witte, the founder and executive director of REACH, says having more places to sleep can make a difference.
“Sounds dramatic, but I think it’s the difference between life and death,” Witte said.
Several organizations have been transporting goods, and every available shelter is being used.
“All of our service providers are working so hard, and we’re maxed to capacity, but you can’t help but feel that as much as we’re doing, it just isn’t enough,” Witte said.
But Witte can’t help but ask herself one question.
“How many city, county and church buildings do we have that were locked and warm and empty last night?” Witte asked.
Witte said she feels there needs to be two to four more buildings that can be used as emergency shelters, stocked with water and other necessary items.
“I think we have the support from the community and we have service providers willing to do the work,” Witte said. “We just need some buildings in these events that can open for a day or a week, depending on the need.”
Whether the man who died had a warm home to go to or not, Witte wants to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
“I think we need to come together and once again learn from the past experience what can we do better next time,” Witte said.
Comments
69 Comments
We need a don’t visit Bend if you are homeless organization. The weather here is misleading.
I had to read it twice to be sure. There is no mention in this article about this man’s living status. Even people who are housed drink too much and pass out and die of hypothermia.
Non- Deplorable says it all about you. While you sit in your modest $500K home a man with issues froze to death but, just like all you liberal people you really could care less about people unless they’re in a $500K home too sipping on a latte. Good for you. I’d be ashamed to have you as my neighbor.
We don’t know if he had issues. He might have slipped, fallen and hit his head while walking to a warm home. Point is don’t get stuck outside here. Please explain why you think that this is a good place to be stuck year round without shelter.
The most responsible thing Deschutes County could do is to have individual conversations with each homeless person and offer them a one-way bus or plane ticket to their home town. I find it hard to believe the homeless population is filled with people who were born and grew up here.
OK let’s say you pony up such funds. Can you MAKE them leave? On what grounds? Assuming they’ll jump at the chance to “go back where they come from” years or decades ago is naive at best. And can you make them stay away?
The judgments so many make of all the homeless say far more about them than it does those individuals living on the streets or in the woods for a wide variety of reasons.
Money better spent on more drug and alcohol abuse programs?
Barney — Likewise, can you MAKE them go to shelters, transitional housing or substance abuse programs? Your hot take is just as naive, if not more so — a person needs to want help before they can get it. Measure 110 has been an abysmal failure thus far in the “money spent” category, and our state is woefully incompetent when it comes to doing anything substantive on this issue other than create more money-draining schemes and circular conversations that just end up enabling this type of lifestyle. A one-way ticket home may in fact be the best solution for some people, or in the very least, provides them the ability to go back to a familial care structure where they have a shot at getting it together.
No one “solution” is all-encompassing, but they can be part of the solution.
If they’re living here, then they’re already “home”. It just kills me that some people in Bend think that they get to decide who, and who is not, “worthy” of living here by some set of criteria they come up with. I guess that’s an attitude you’re more likely to find in quaint little towns like this one. But in America you get to live where ever you want to. I doubt there are few that travel to live here homeless in the winter. Heck, my next door neighbor spends the winter in Arizona every year.
many of these folks don’t have a “home” or family.
don’t broad brush them. they are all humans with different stories.
there are addicts who prefer to sleep outside when the weather permits it – permanent campers that don’t bother people.
do you volunteer?
maybe you should. i’ve struggled with broad brushing this community a lot but it’s a complicated scenario. there are no easy answers.
Also, go take a nice midday stroll down Second Street or maybe a drive down China Hat and come back to us about our “judgements.” Please, dude.
It’s the over-generalizations and judgments of all that can frustrate real attempts at workable answers.
many of them are nice you know. they are people like you and me.
crime does come with the territory but not all of them commit crimes.
you might be amazed at the number of people at the shelters who work full time jobs.
or the stay at home wife who caught her husband cheating and he kicked her out and changed the locks and took the money out of her bank account.
“they” are not all in one category.
i think it’s easier for people who are more stable to just look the other way.
always shocked in NYC and CHI when people drinking latte’s wearing designer clothes just walk by and ignore them like they aren’t hurting and human.
Nobody was talking to you and it’s not in your job description to engage in conversations with people for no reason. Actually, the state of Hawaii has been doing this for decades. They offer one way tickets to people 365 days a year. Do not answer this comment, nobody wants your opinion. It is so bizarre that you do this with people. You can barely write in complete sentences or use proper grammar. Stop it.
You have proven many times you don’t know my job description. And I get to weigh in on occasion. Your attacks on me and the place I work have no basis in fact and say far more about you than about me. I was sticking to your points, not personal attacks. Wish you’d do the same.
Honestly Barney,
In a professional capacity, someone who should be impartial when reporting the news, your comments are very pointed. They come across as bickering and not with an attitude of engagement. You are allowed to have an opinion… (no one is arguing that) but in a professional capacity… it makes it hard to trust your news as impartial. It would be so much more professional to create a pseudonym account to share your views and keep your professional account to update stories / engage with viewers in a more unbiased way.
I will of course try harder not to let the trolls lure me in. But I plead human and will not log on here under a pseudonym, ever. I use my real name on Reddit! It’s far safer, and when I fail, it’s me doing so, not forgetting which name I’m posting under. Some folks here clearly post untruths or other efforts to try to get me talking, then wag their finger at me for doing so. It’s a sad fact. I have had to delete LOTS of comments on this sad death, and maybe should have deleted more for complete lack of sensitivity. The man had family and friends, and they deserve some respect, too.
glutenghost Barney thinks his #1 job is to argue with conservatives that he disagrees with. His #2 job is to help push the official state and media sponsored narratives that we all find out 6 months to a year later he and CNN/KTVZ were wrong about all along. Example.. when Trump was president it was articles everyday bashing Trump while now we have Crickets on the failures of Joe Biden. We are now finding the Russian/Trump collusion was actualy Hillary Clinton and Russia. Then its was masks work!!.. no they don’t. VAX works!!.. no it doesn’t. Ktvz bashes conservatives and builds up leftist propaganda as seen on their front page everyday… that’s a FACT (They are just like corrupt CNN) I have seen it get much worse over the last 27 years of being here in Bend. Joe Bidens whole Presidency is a catastrophic failure but you would never know watching CNN or hearing the torys and shills at KTVZ/CNN
The overwhelming evidence is that widespread masking reduces the rate of community spread, and vaccination greatly reduces infection, serious illness and death. No matter what politicians and multimillionaire (vaccinated) cable TV celebrities may tell you. Without those measures, we’d have an additional 1 million dead Americans.
👍
Mr Lerten your assumptions about the homeless say a lot about your naïveté. The money for rehab is there, few will accept the help.
https://www.opb.org/article/2022/02/14/oregon-drug-decriminalization-measure-110-grants-treatment-recovery-services/
That process is taking a long time to come to fruition. No one piece of the answer is all encompassing. I get that.
Whose money? Tax payers $? I don’t work 50 hours a week to pay for these bums. Put them on a bus and send them on their way. $200 is way cheaper than the $100’s of millions wasted so far by city governments.
the whole system is broken.
i watched an expose of the homeless in San Fran – pelosi’s district.
they are paid handsomly to stay homeless – $1000 a month cash and $600 a month in food stamps. so a guy living in a tent in a million dollar neighborhood in San Fran is bringing in $1600 a month doing literally nothing.
that’s an incentive for him to stay there. and who’s funding this? likely tax payers are, but for how long??
i do not know any homeless in CO getting paid like that. though one the one hand, it could help them so much, but on the other, it’s enablement of folks who are already very vulnerable.
Folks, please don’t presume this person was homeless. And remember there are family and friends who could be reading here. Some sensitivity will be imposed if you can’t bring yourself to it.
Wasted money on programs that are unused or have poor results. Its not my responsibility as a tax payer to pay for someone else’s substance abuse problem. They CHOOSE to live that way.
I believe that Glutenghost said to offer them a one way ticket. Not force one on them.
I think you have the right idea. Help should be offered to people from Bend (or Oregon), anyone else should have to wait in line, or be here for a number of years.
Offering a one way ticket is equivalent to foisting a homeless person onto some other community, perhaps even into a more dangerous situation. We are our brother’s keeper, whether the brother is from Bend or Afghanistan. Instead of complaints or offers of one way tickets, maybe the humane thing to do is ask what you can do to help.
If you were homeless and destitute in a strange town and freezing you butt off, wouldn’t you accept a ticket to somewhere with more familiar surroundings and a familial setting? This is not foisting anyone. It’s an actual offer of assistance. A hand up, not a hand out.
You can sugarcoat to make to yourself feel better any way you want. Fact is, your plan is merely sweeping the problem under the rug.
– that is what Jesus said about the poor, and hungry, and the foreigner, as i recall
I thought you are an atheist?
Dont ask the Christians to be Christ like…they dont like it. The churches here are little more than country clubs for the elitists to schedule pickle ball games and wine tastings.
I was raised in a religious home and often heard ‘there but for the grace of God go I’. I don’t know if the person that died was homeless but may he RIP and may our community find compassion and answers for those less fortunate than ourselves. Some churches are stepping up and trying to help. I applaud those. They are tax exempt for a reason.
And to “preach” politics from the pulpits.
I find it hard to believe that a man is dead and you choose to spew the same useless “let somebody else deal with the homeless” nonsense. Not your brother, not your problem. right? Who deserves more disdain – the finally peaceful homeless dead or the selfish, heartless living? I know my choice.
Perfectly expressed, FathersChild.
Your idea of help is differy than mine.
I’ve shared my home with a number of different less fortunate for several years now. That’s my idea of help. What’s yours?
– you do realize that what you find hard to believe is of absolutely no relevance whatsoever – down on their luck people from bend, la pine, redmond, madras, prineville etc. what? – you just can’t fathom that they exist?
Because they don’t in the numbers we are seeing. Most of them, like you, are not from here.
They aren’t, they are coming from across the country.
– ok, take just a moment, inhale, exhale – you are on a mission, you have made that clear
Keep being dismissive of everything that doesn’t fit your narrative. It’s working great.
Gg ~ and a few others … Wow. Your compassion is lacking. It’s easy to sit back in judgement from your cozy home with your phone or your laptop.
It’s not my job to judge a person or why they do what they do (homeless)… but as an FYI a human being died. I don’t care if he was drunk out of his mind, it’s still a sad state of affairs. I wonder how many of you are native “Bend~ites? Lastly ~ GG “why don’t you stop it” (with your serious lack of empathy and compassion)?
Happy trails all ~ stay warm and cozy.
Would KTVZ be O.K. with publishing a list of activities that individuals can do to prevent more weather-related tragedies (such as this appears to be)?
If it’s what we sadly are inclined to believe, we post stories all the time about local organizations trying to help people in such situatiins, usually with links for more information. But let’s see what police say first.
Sorry, I did not notice your other excellent article, which lists area shelters.
https://ktvz.com/news/central-oregon/2022/02/22/service-orgs-warming-shelters-prepare-for-second-night-of-full-beds-amid-single-digit-temps/
Ah good.
Autopsy will determine actual cause of death –
If indeed “homeless”, investigation will determine if sheltered or unsheltered at time of death –
You can’t make people go into shelter provided by the city, county, or NGO shelters. Many won’t for their own reasons.
Sad but true.
Some in this community can’t fathom being homeless which can happen to ANYONE. It takes real arrogance to judge people without being in their shoes and they sleep soundly at night knowing they are superior to other human beings. No religion or political view can keep you from being a decent human being and caring just a little bit for others, right?
RIP now you’re at peace and no longer suffering.
I find it stunning that a man has died, nearly no details have been released, and everyone here is arguing about homeless people. The police stated that intoxicants and weather appear to be contributing factors. There are at least 4 bars within less than a hundred yards from where this man was found. Perhaps he wasn’t homeless at all, and just the victim of poor judgement and intoxication. I don’t know and neither do any of you. Either way, may this poor man rest in peace, and may his friends and family find solace after such a tragic event.
Regardless of this poor man’s situation and from where he came, the good lieutenant did say;
“Intoxicants and weather are believed to be contributing factors of death,”
I’m afraid to say that the intoxicants are far more often the problem than the homelessness itself.
Before we jump to conclusions as to the cause of this man’s death. Remember last summer when the agenda driven media, ktvz included reach the conclusion prematurely that the heat was the cause of death for the 2 homeless here in Bend? Four days later after most of Oregon’s news outlets had jumped on this story the Bulletin came out and reported initial findings were false.
The media reached no such conclusions, of course. We reported from official sources, as any responsible journalist would do. And when they came to a different conclusion, we reported that responsibly as well. It’s a shame some folks will twist the facts that are still online for all to see.
Actually it was the Central Oregon “peacekeepers” who made first dramatic announcements stating as fact the two men died of heat related injuries. The autopsies showed otherwise – local Media (i.e. the Bulletin) jumped on their baseless claims and the story went from their until corrected.
And you cannot force or otherwise mandate people to enter a shelter if they don’t want to.
“At least five homeless people have died during recent cold snaps this year, according to Wichita homeless advocates…Kathy Bowles is a nurse who works with a number of homeless outreach groups, including the ICT Street Team. She attributed the deaths to some homeless people not being willing or able to utilize shelter spaces.
“There’s fewer and fewer people willing to go to the shelter for a long list of reasons,” Bowles said. “So I don’t know if this is the new norm.”
https://www.kmuw.org/news/2022-02-23/recent-cold-snaps-have-killed-at-least-5-homeless-people-in-wichita
You also can’t make them leave town, or undergo treatment, etc. etc.
Doesn’t mean some of these are not part of the answer to a very complicated, challenging issue for cities large and small.
Absolutely untrue. Following is a message from the Deschutes County Medical Examiner. The referenced Dr. Hurst is the State Medical Examiner.
“I was asked by Dr. Hurst to input hyperthermia in the ME report as a possible cause of death while I was investigating the cases. When I had completed the investigation and signed the death certificate, I did not remove this notation from the ME report. It remains in place. My best guess is that whoever controls the list removed their names based on my cause of death determination.”
“Walk up” customer is a novelty around here. Another example of how much more aware of other people humans are when they’re not in a car.
I am confused Barney. What TOS did I violate?
I don’t get into such discussions, it is useless and I’m too busy. Sorry.
Sad situation for anybody to just drop dead at a fairly young age. I’d be curious to see an update on the story as to the exact cause of death. How about it KTVZ? Up for the challenge?
We’ll report whatever is released, but it’s not an instantaneous thing.
This is a frequent occurrence, not just in Central Oregon, Portland but nationally. It’s a result of indifference at the very top by our federal government who has crawled into bed with corporations that have “Globalized” our economy. That is to say they took American jobs and moved them to slave labor markets instead. Largely what is left behind are a handful of jobs that more and more Americans are fighting over and many service sector jobs that pay insufficient wages to keep up with the cost of living, even if you had 3 of them, you still wouldn’t be making enough to send your children to college, own your own home and enough to save for retirement and health care combined. That simply isn’t achievable for most Americans anymore because our government for the people, by the people has become a government for the corporations by the bought off/complicit politicians. In essence, our very own “Representatives” are only representing themselves and their corporate sponsors anymore, while only, if they must, throwing the dog a bone just in order to keep the dog from turning on its owner. The U.S. government has become the honorable Roman Republic become the filthy, endlessly corrupt and self-dealing Roman Empire. And just like that debased system cam crashing down like a house of cards, this utterly corrupt American government cannot continue on indefinitely, at some point the masses are going to wake up and demand justice be done.
this is a very sad story. RIP and hope there was little suffering in the final hours. it’s bitter cold out there. be safe AND help a person in need – even with a coat, blanket, bottled water – whatever you have handy. it’s appreciated.
had to delete some of your less-sensitive, off-topic posts, sorry.
You expose yourself to it so the rest of us don’t have to. You need to be canonized, Barney.