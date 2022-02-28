Oregon Senate Democrats defeat GOP bid to remove mask requirement in chambers

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Senate Republicans said they moved Monday to amend Senate rules to end the masking requirements in the Senate Chamber, but Democrats rejected it.

“This body is one of the only legislative bodies in the nation that requires our members to mask while speaking,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend. “There is no reason for it. The majority kicked out a member last week (Dallas Republican Dennis Heard) for something that just 24 hours later the CDC says is not required. I asked them to wait, now the CDC shows exactly why they should have.”

Senate Democrats voted down the rule change along party lines, 9-17. "The Senate will remain out of step with CDC guidance until the masking requirement is struck," the Republicans' news release said.

The CDC announced Friday it is no longer recommending most Americans wear masks indoors. According to the CDC’s framework, Marion County is considered medium COVID-19 level, making masks optional.

Gov. Kate Brown and state officials announced Monday the state's indoor mask requirement will be dropped as of 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 11, four days after the Legislature is required to conclude its "short" session.