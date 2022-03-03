Bend woman helps Ukraine with flour, sugar and butter

(Update: Adding video, comments by Eager)

Baking fundraiser aims to help family, friends in Ukraine

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- By doing what she loves, a Bend woman has found a way to keep herself busy: Baking, to take her mind off of what's happening to her family and friends in Ukraine.

Born in Siberia, Evgeniya Eager is half-Russian, half-Ukrainian. Most of her family still lives in Ukraine, a place she grew up visiting.

However, as a result of Russia invading Ukraine, she has witnessed loved ones move into basements, ration food and struggle to stay warm -- all from thousands of miles away.

After a week of tears, Eager decided to roll up her sleeves and help, the best way she knows: in the kitchen.

Eager has a passion for baking, and is using her craft to raise money for Ukraine. She has a menu to order from, but instead of giving her the money, she's asking you donate the money to an organization that aids the country.

"You don't pay anything to me -- there's a link that you open up, and it gives you all the links to these different organizations," Eager said. "Choose one that speaks to you."

Eager spent two days researching and creating a list of links from credible organizations, something she feels was important.

The orders already have begun to flood in.

"It's been shocking and overwhelming, in terms of just response, you know?" Eager told NewsChannel 21 on Thursday. "It's driving you, it gives you energy, you know what I mean?"

"Can we do more? Can we help more? How can we do this?" she added.

But Eager bakes as a hobby.

She's hoping others will join her, to use their passions and hobbies to come together to help Ukraine.

"I believe in small communities, and ordinary people can really make a difference," Eager said.

Eager says people have donated above and beyond what she sells her treats for. Some, who don't have a sweet tooth, say they're grateful she provided legitimate links to help the cause.

Following a peace rally on Tuesday in downtown Bend, showing solidarity with Ukraine, many more people in Central Oregon want to help. Eager says most don't know where to begin. She hopes they can look at her efforts as a place to start.

If you're interested in learning more or want to donate, here's a link.