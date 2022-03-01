Downtown Bend peace rally to oppose Russian invasion, support people of Ukraine

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As demonstrated around the world, people are gathering to stand in solidarity against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and in support of the people of that embattled country.

At the downtown Bend Peace Corner, located at Wall Street and Greenwood Avenue, the Bend community will show support for the people of Ukraine, with signs in hand Tuesday, organizers The Vocal Seniority said.

The peace rally to end the war in Ukraine and "in support of Ukrainian democracy" begins at noon.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with organizers of the event, The Vocal Seniority and Chris Gardner, and talk to the protesters to share what they have to say about the war and its impact on the world.

Her report will be on KTVZ at Five.