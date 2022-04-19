Two Bend town halls next week on homelessness issues, city’s proposed shelter code

Bend neighborhood associations and BendCares are holding two town halls next week at Caldera High School on homelessness issues and the proposed new city shelter codes. Here's their news release:

Town Hall on New Houseless Shelter Codes

April 18, 2022 – Bend Neighborhood Associations and BendCares, a group of caring Bend citizens, announce two Town Hall events next week (4/25 and 4/27) on the topic of Houseless Strategies and Shelter Code amendments. These events will take place in the auditorium of the new Caldera High School. A great panel of speakers has been lined up to help Bend citizens become better informed, and more importantly, have an opportunity for our neighbors to ask questions about an important issue affecting our community.

Our Panel of Speakers include:

- Deschutes County Commissioner: Patti Adair

- Bend City Councilor: Megan Perkins

- Bend Chief of Police: Mike Krantz

- Houseless Service Provider: Alan Evans (CEO Helping Hands Re-Entry Org)

This event is brought to you by a group of non-partisan volunteers and is hosted by the Neighborhood Associations and BendCares. These groups endeavor to educate and inform our community on important topics which have a direct impact on our neighborhoods, and to do so in a live/in-person format. Panelists will be asked how the proposed shelter code changes will directly affect our community. In addition, the audience attendees will have an opportunity to have their questions asked during the Q & A portion of the program.

Please plan to arrive by 5:15PM, as the event will begin promptly at 5:30PM. If you would like to attend these Town Hall events, please RSVP below:

Here are the links:

April 25: http://evite.me/4MhbmHEXAS

April 27: http://evite.me/rfH9Pq9KVc