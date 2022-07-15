27th annual High Desert Garden Tour takes place Saturday, features six Bend-area gardens

The 27th Annual High Desert Garden Tour takes place Saturday in Bend. Five homes and one community and WaterWise garden will be featured.

This year will feature six gardens in the Bend area. Ticket books are $10 per person and include map/driving directions to garden locations. Children 18 and under are free.

Day of event tickets will be available at Hollinshead Community Garden, 1235 NE Jones Rd, Bend (which is also one of the sites). Ticket books are also available: In Bend, Moonfire and Sun Nursery, Strictly Organic Coffee and Whistle Stop Farm and Flowers. In Redmond: OSU Extension Service. In Prineville: OSU Extension Service. In Madras: OSU Extension Service.

They thank their sponsors Moonfire and Sun Garden Center, Strictly Organic Coffee Company, Whistle Stop Farm and Flowers, High Desert Farms, Madras Garden Depot, McPheeters Turf, Mike's Tree Farm & Nursery, Landsystems Nursery.