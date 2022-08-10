Mental health and wellness festival planned Sunday at Drake Park

(Update: Adding video)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend therapist Savanna DeLuca has put together what she considers Bend's first mental health and wellness festival.

"Balanced Bend," a free event, will take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Drake Park.

"The activities will include music and movement, which can be key in creating a healthy mindset," DeLuca explained Wednesday.

Providers will host movement classes every 15 minutes in the park, including yoga and reiki. Visitors can also explore services like massage therapy and healthy meal demonstrations.

DeLuca came to Bend about a year ago to start a counseling practice called Wild Heart. She says the festival is a way to give back and connect with the community.