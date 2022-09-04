Bend Krav Maga instructor offers free training to area teachers, school staff

(Update: Adding video, comments from Tig Tactical owner Hunter Allen)

Krav Maga instructor offers self-defense training to create safer communities

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)- Hunter Allen is a Bend resident who believes it's important for people to know how to defend themselves.

He is the owner and head instructor of Tig Tactical in Bend, which is a self-defense training center.

“Bad guys don’t wait for you to learn how to defend yourself, so I take you to their level from Day 1," Allen said Sunday.

Krav Maga is a military self-defense and fighting system developed for the Israel Defense Forces and Israeli security forces. It is derived from a combination of techniques used in aikido, boxing, judo, karate and wrestling, and is known for its focus on real-world situations and its extreme efficiency.

For his nonprofit, Stop Sudden Violence, Allen has been offering free Krav Maga free training to recent victims of physical violence, including trafficking. He said Sunday he is expanding that offer to include local school teachers and staff.

In fact, his goal is to train every school teacher and staff member in the entire country, starting here in Central Oregon.

After making a recent online post about his offer, Allen said he's received a lot of enthusiastic responses from people ready to receive training, from doctors and coffee shop workers to teachers, .

His motivation behind the offer is simple: "The more people have efficient training to save themselves, the safer an environment is."