Skip to Content
Bend
By
Published 3:32 PM

U.S. Highway 20 Bend-Tumalo roundabout project begins soon; ODOT open house next week

Map of Hwy 20 Bend-Tumalo improvement project
ODOT
Map of Hwy 20 Bend-Tumalo improvement project

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- ODOT is inviting the public to an open house next Wednesday evening showcasing upcoming improvements along U.S. HIghway 20 from Cooley Road to Tumalo, including two new roundabouts. Construction is set to begin this fall.

Doors will be open from 6-8 p.m., ODOT said, and while there will be no formal presentation, ODOT and Deschutes County staff will be available for informal conversations at various display stations highlighting project elements and answering questions.

"Please feel free to drop by anytime between 6-8 p.m." Wednesday evening at the Tumalo Community School gym, 19835 Second Street in Tumalo.

Learn more at the project website.

Article Topic Follows: Bend

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content