U.S. Highway 20 Bend-Tumalo roundabout project begins soon; ODOT open house next week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- ODOT is inviting the public to an open house next Wednesday evening showcasing upcoming improvements along U.S. HIghway 20 from Cooley Road to Tumalo, including two new roundabouts. Construction is set to begin this fall.

Doors will be open from 6-8 p.m., ODOT said, and while there will be no formal presentation, ODOT and Deschutes County staff will be available for informal conversations at various display stations highlighting project elements and answering questions.

"Please feel free to drop by anytime between 6-8 p.m." Wednesday evening at the Tumalo Community School gym, 19835 Second Street in Tumalo.

Learn more at the project website.