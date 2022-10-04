Bend Chamber’s next ‘Bend 101’ session to focus on land use, city’s rapid growth

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The goal of Bend 101 is to provide a channel for helping new(ish) residents better understand where Bend has come from, what it’s facing today, how to get involved and make new connections, and, ultimately, have an impact.

The next quarterly Bend 101 session will be at the Tetherow Pavilion on Tuesday, October 11, at 5:30 p.m. The general public is invited to join us for an exciting evening of community engagement and education.

Our evening will be spent getting to know the roots of our beloved city, how it has grown to what we see today, and how we can all contribute to a thriving society in the future. There will be time to socialize and indulge in bites, beverages, and incredible views on the patio overlooking the Tetherow Golf Course and Cascade Mountains.

“It’s been so encouraging to see the trajectory of how Bend 101 continues to grow and be such an impactful resource in our community,” shared Cyrus Mooney, Bend Chamber Events and Programs Lead. “There were so many great takeaways that were captured from the first two events, and our Steering Committee has been extremely diligent in keeping a strong foundation in the program, while also allowing the content to evolve in order to provide relevant and timely information to our audience.”

The seasonal program will emphasize land use and allocation and how our community has handled rapid growth as we have developed to the point we are at today. There will be discussion to raise awareness about how the state, county and city policies have shaped these processes and how we can work together to be intentional in our next steps with other involved stakeholders.

Guest speakers include:

• Damon Runberg, State Economist, Business Oregon

• Kelly Cannon-Miller, Executive Director, Deschutes Historical Museum

• Bev Clarno and Todd Taylor, long-time successful Bendites

• Eric King, City Manager, City of Bend

• Laura Fritz, Executive Director, Envision Bend

• Brian T. Rankin, Long-range Planning Manager, City of Bend

• Brian Ladd, Principal Broker, Cascade Sotheby’s, Owner of Ladd Group

Space is limited at the Tetherow Pavilion, so registration is required and is now open at www.bend101.org. The cost is $15 per person to attend.

Bend 101 is supported and funded by a consortium of organizations, including: Bend Chamber, Cascade Sotheby’s and the Ladd Group, Central Oregon Association of Realtors, Bend Broadband, City of Bend, and Tetherow Resort.

The mission of the Bend Chamber is to create an environment where businesses, their employees and our community excel together through collaboration, advocacy, resources and leadership to meet Bend’s business challenges.