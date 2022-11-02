Beaverton woman critically injured in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says

Grieving cousin says Susan Rose Doyle was athletic, loved to dance

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last Tuesday, Susan Rose Doyle of Beaverton and her partner made the trip from Beaverton to go kayaking on the Deschutes River near Cline Falls, west of Redmond. But her kayak overturned and she went underwater and lost consciousness.

The 64-year-old Doyle's partner, a 71-year-old Beaverton man, was able to pull her to shore, where bystanders, then law enforcement and medics performed CPR and worked to revive her, but she'd been underwater for too long. Doyle was critically injured, and rushed to St. Charles Redmond.

Still in the hospital, she stopped breathing early Wednesday morning, around 2 a.m., her cousin, Kate Doyle, said.

Kate Doyle said that according to her cousin's wishes, her organs were harvested "for donation to others whose lives could be improved by the gift."

"Our family takes great comfort in her kindness and generosity, and the loving support of her sister, Deanna (Thomas), and cousin, MaryAnn Fabian, who assisted with the donation process, and our blessings to the recipients of her body," Doyle said in an email.

Later, Kate Doyle told NewsChannel 21 of her cousin, "One thing I know about her that's not about the outdoors is she loved to dance. She and my sister Sheila ... loved to go out and go dancing -- of course, when we were youngsters and had parties."

She also described her cousin as having incredible strength.

Susan Rose trained as a dental hygienist at Chabot College in Hayward.

"The biggest part of the conversation right now is how strong she was," she said. "She was quite athletic. She was in a family of two girls, but we had lots and lots of male cousins. So she was out there on the field playing with the boys, letting you know how strong she was. Yeah, she was a strong girl."

Doyle said Susan Rose was fun to spend time with, had a lively temperament, and had a great sense of humor. She spent her time enjoying the outdoors, nature, and animals.

Kate Doyle said they had an annual family reunion -- it was all the brothers in her dad's family and their first cousins.

"We would have an annual family reunion that was the most fun," she recalled. "We would play baseball, basketball, go swimming, even if we had to go over the fence at the swimming pool to get in the pool."