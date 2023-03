Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome announce Summertime 2023 Tour, July 7 stop in Bend

NEW YORK (KTVZ) — San Diego-based Slightly Stoopid and Sublime With Rome announced Monday the first round of dates for their Summertime 2023 concert tour, including a stop on Friday, July 7 at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will hit outdoor amphitheaters and select festivals across the country. Joining Slightly Stoopid and Sublime With Rome are special guests Atmosphere and The Movement.

The historical significance of this package is extraordinary as Slightly Stoopid joins forces with Sublime With Rome on tour for the first time ever. It all traces back to legend Bradley Nowell (Sublime’s original frontman) and Sublime’s early influence on the career of Slightly Stoopid.

After initially hearing Miles and Kyle practicing while they were teenagers, Nowell signed them to his indie label imprint Skunk Records while the band members were still in high school. Nowell later produced and released their debut studio album Slightly $toopid in 1996 on Skunk, and appeared on the hidden track “Prophet,” now a staple in the Slightly Stoopid live repertoire nearly 25 years after its original recording.

Together, these groups became the forerunners of a genre of music and lifestyle movement that will be reflected through the deep catalogs of songs about to be performed across the country.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the Summertime 2023 tour,” says Miles Doughty. “We haven't toured with Sublime since the early years of Stoopid and we are really excited to be back with our brothers on what we like to call the ultimate summer band camp. We're stoked to debut some new songs and play new venues and cities we haven't hit for a while. And most importantly we can’t wait to be playing music for all of you this summer… between the on-stage collabs and the backstage hangs it’s gonna be insane! The Stoopidheads are what fuels Slightly Stoopid. Should be an epic summer of madness!!!”

Fans gain first access to the artist presale beginning Tuesday, March 7 at 10 AM local time, where a very limited amount of "early bird" tickets will be available in each market for $30. Tickets will be available at SlightlyStoopid.com/tour. Local presales will start on Thursday, March 9 at 10 AM local time, and the general on-sale will then take place on Friday, March 10 at 10 AM local time.

Pioneering hip-hop duo Atmosphere joins the Summertime 2023 tour, marking this the first tour with Slightly Stoopid in 10 years. Slug of Atmosphere adds, "We are absolutely excited to have this opportunity to go on tour with Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome, and The Movement. Do not miss your opportunity to come make party with us." The news comes on the heels of their new single “Okay,” off their forthcoming album So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously (out May 5th via Rhymesayers Entertainment).

The Summertime 2023 tour kicks off in Auburn, WA on July 6. It routes the beloved So-Cal bands throughout North America with stops at legendary venues such as Shoreline Amphitheatre, Walnut Creek, Jones Beach, and PNC Arts Center, ending in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on September 3. All dates can be found below with more to be added.

The tour will make a Bend stop at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Since 1995, Slightly Stoopid continues to be a musical brotherhood. Founded by Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald, two musicians determined to succeed on their own terms, the pair of long-time childhood friends, has created a multi-genre fusion of rock, reggae, and blues with hip-hop, funk, American folk, metal, and punk.

They remain unwavering in their principles of independence, honoring their diversity of influences and mentors, and furthering their inherited legacy of the Southern California sound. Slightly Stoopid has built a sweeping legacy for itself, continuously expanding in diversity and repertoire.

Warriors of the road, their touring has grown exponentially both domestically and internationally with sold-out headlining dates across the world, and festival appearances at famed events such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, New Orleans Jazz Fest, ACL, Outside Lands, and Cali Vibes amongst countless others.

Twenty-five years into the journey, the prolific collective has much to celebrate; the band founded their own record label, Stoopid Records (over one mil catalog sales and two RIAA-certified Gold singles), created and curate their annual sold-out Closer to the Sun destination music festival in Mexico, launched a line of unique, high-quality cannabis products under the guise of ‘Stoopid Strains’, and recently launched their “Tangie Summer Haze” lager, a new beer collaboration with Buzz Rock Breweries in Southern California, while continuing to explore (and master) the art of musical collaboration with an array of artists including Bob Weir, Cypress Hill, Chali2na, Barrington Levy, Don Carlos, G. Love, Stephen Marley, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Sublime With Rome, the ska alternative rock group from California, was formed in 2010 by Rome Ramirez and Eric Wilson. With fan-favorite hits such as “Wrong Way,” “Santeria,” “Badfish,” “What I Got,” “Caress Me Down,” “40oz to Freedom,” and many more, the band's concerts are pure sing-along enjoyment from beginning to end. The band released its debut album, Yours Truly, on July 12, 2011, and broke the top ten on the Billboard 200. The band previously toured in support of their hit 2019 album Blessings with singles “Wicked Heart” and “Light On” making a splash at alternative radio. Blessings is the band's third studio album, and it was helmed by Rob Cavallo, the producer behind Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Linkin Park, and more. Sublime with Rome’s loyal audience can anticipate a new album coming in 2023 as they will return to Sonic Ranch to record their fourth studio album.

Slightly Stoopid and Sublime With Rome Summer Traditions 2023 Tour Dates:

Jul 06 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Jul 07 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Jul 08 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center

Jul 09 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Jul 14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jul 15 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre #

Jul 16 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

Jul 21 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jul 22 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Jul 23 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Jul 27 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater

Jul 28 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Jul 29 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Jul 30 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug 03 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

Aug 04 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug 05 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug 06 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Aug 17 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 18 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Forbes Avenue *

Aug 20 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug 24 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 25 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Aug 26 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sep 01 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Sep 03 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

All shows with Special Guests Atmosphere and The Movement except where noted.

# w/ Slightly Stoopid, Atmosphere, Iya Terra, The Movement (No Sublime With Rome)

* Festival (Slightly Stoopid and Sublime With Rome only) Non-Live Nation Date

More dates to be announced soon

