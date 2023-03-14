Skip to Content
Bend
By
Published 10:28 AM

City of Bend creating new ‘Houseless Fund’ to better track various efforts to help homeless

Hunnell Road homeless encampment
KTVZ file
Hunnell Road homeless encampment

Councilors hold public hearing Wednesday evening on supplemental budget, adjustments

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend has been tackling how to handle homelessness in various ways for quite some time now, similar to many other cities facing the same struggles. Bend's goal is to get people who are on the streets into shelters and on the path to stable housing.

The Bend City Council is holding a public hearing Wednesday evening to approve a supplemental budget and budget adjustments that includes creation of a new, separate "Houseless Fund."

Along with transferring existing funds for homeless-related programs into the new fund, the budget changes are happening to reflect recent activity in other areas as well, from Bend Airport upgrades to the addition of an Automated Parking Guidance System downtown.

According to the city of Bend, a public hearing is required whenever funds will be adjusted by more than 10%.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with city Finance Director Janette Townsend to find out more about why the fund is being created and how it will affect the city's efforts. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

6_Budget_Adjustment_IS_03-15-2023Download
Bend
Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

