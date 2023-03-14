City of Bend creating new ‘Houseless Fund’ to better track various efforts to help homeless

Councilors hold public hearing Wednesday evening on supplemental budget, adjustments

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend has been tackling how to handle homelessness in various ways for quite some time now, similar to many other cities facing the same struggles. Bend's goal is to get people who are on the streets into shelters and on the path to stable housing.

The Bend City Council is holding a public hearing Wednesday evening to approve a supplemental budget and budget adjustments that includes creation of a new, separate "Houseless Fund."

Along with transferring existing funds for homeless-related programs into the new fund, the budget changes are happening to reflect recent activity in other areas as well, from Bend Airport upgrades to the addition of an Automated Parking Guidance System downtown.

According to the city of Bend, a public hearing is required whenever funds will be adjusted by more than 10%.

