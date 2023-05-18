Skip to Content
Bend
By
Published 10:44 PM

Knopp now among 10 Oregon Republican senators who face not being able to seek reelection

Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, sits at his desk behind the empty desks of fellow Republican senators during a session of the Oregon State Senate at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on Thursday, May 4
AP Photo/Amanda Loman
Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, sits at his desk behind the empty desks of fellow Republican senators during a session of the Oregon State Senate at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem on Thursday, May 4

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp of Bend acknowledged Thursday that he is now among 10 GOP senators who have accrued 10 or more unexcused absences due to the ongoing boycott, but again blasted Democratic Senate president Rob Wagner for what he called "arbitrary, capricious, and retaliatory actions."

Here's his statement, in full:

“Senate Republicans are engaged in a peaceful, constitutional protest of the unlawful, uncompromising, and unconstitutional agenda the untrustworthy and deeply partisan Senate President has brought forward.

"We commit to Oregonians and our Democrat colleagues that we will return before the constitutional sine die to suspend readings and rules on lawful, substantially bipartisan budgets and bills.

"While Democrats are laser focused on the issues that do nothing but divide, we are focused on the real issues Oregonians care most about – homelessness, affordable housing, public safety, cost of living, job creation, and fully-funded education. We are committed to getting the People’s work done, not facilitating an extreme, unlawful, unconstitutional agenda.”

Article Topic Follows: Bend

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content