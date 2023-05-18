Knopp now among 10 Oregon Republican senators who face not being able to seek reelection

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp of Bend acknowledged Thursday that he is now among 10 GOP senators who have accrued 10 or more unexcused absences due to the ongoing boycott, but again blasted Democratic Senate president Rob Wagner for what he called "arbitrary, capricious, and retaliatory actions."

Here's his statement, in full:

“Senate Republicans are engaged in a peaceful, constitutional protest of the unlawful, uncompromising, and unconstitutional agenda the untrustworthy and deeply partisan Senate President has brought forward.

"We commit to Oregonians and our Democrat colleagues that we will return before the constitutional sine die to suspend readings and rules on lawful, substantially bipartisan budgets and bills.

"While Democrats are laser focused on the issues that do nothing but divide, we are focused on the real issues Oregonians care most about – homelessness, affordable housing, public safety, cost of living, job creation, and fully-funded education. We are committed to getting the People’s work done, not facilitating an extreme, unlawful, unconstitutional agenda.”