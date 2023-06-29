ODOT: After the busy Fourth, several more traffic changes due on Hwy. 20’s Bend-to-Tumalo projects

One lane of new Hwy. 20/Old Bend-Redmond Hwy. roundabout set to open July 10

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As the holiday weekend approaches, travelers can expect to see increased congestion and delays on U.S Highway 20 due to multiple construction projects in the area, ODOT said Thursday. Give yourself extra time when planning your trip.

Stay alert for new traffic patterns or work zone staging areas that may remain in place. When approaching work zones, remember to slow down and drive cautiously for your safety and for the safety of our crews. All of the upcoming traffic pattern changes and detours are outlined below.

Upcoming Robal Lane closure

Beginning on Wednesday, July 5, Robal Lane will be closed to traffic for approximately two months. The detour for access to Robal Lane is as follows:

turn on Cooley Road

turn right onto Hunnel Road

turn on Robal Lane

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change. Visit the Bend North Corridor website for more detailed information.

Cook Avenue Closed; Temporary Traffic Light Activated

On Monday, July 10, O.B. Riley Road will open back up to traffic and construction will start on the east side of the two-lane roundabout being built in Tumalo. To keep our crews safe while working in this area, the following detours and closures will be in effect for approximately the next three months:

Cook Avenue will be closed at the intersection of U.S. 20.

A temporary traffic signal will be activated at 5th Street to allow access to downtown Tumalo.

Travelers on U.S. 20 will be unable to make left turns onto Bailey Road or 7th Street. Travelers can use O.B. Riley Road to Wood Avenue as an alternative.

8th Street will be temporarily closed at Cook Avenue. Travelers can use Wharton Avenue as an alternative during some points of construction.

Large freight vehicles are not allowed to turn at the 5th Street temporary traffic signal. Large freight vehicles can use Old Bend-Redmond Highway to Tumalo Road as an alternative.



Roundabout at Old Bend-Redmond and U.S. 20 opens single lane

ODOT crews prepare to open one lane of new roundabout at U.S. Hwy. 20 and Old Bend-Redmond Highway

Beginning on Monday, July 10, the new two-lane roundabout being constructed at U.S. 20 and Old Bend-Redmond Highway will open a single lane for travelers. The following steps will help you travel safely through a roundabout.

Slow down as you approach the roundabout. Look for signs to determine where your exit is located.

Traffic in the roundabout has the right-of-way. Before you enter the roundabout, you must yield to traffic inside and exiting the roundabout. Wait for a gap and merge into traffic. Be prepared to stop if necessary.

Once inside the roundabout, move around the circle until you reach your exit. Allow bicycles that have merged into traffic the full travel lane and don’t pass.

Indicate your plan to exit using your right turn signal. Watch for people in the crosswalk and be prepared to stop.

Watch a video by the Federal Highway Administration to learn the rules of the roundabout​. Or read our All About Roundabouts FAQs​.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change. Visit the U.S. 20: Tumalo – Cooley Road project website for more detailed information.