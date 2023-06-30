Bend police adding more officers for Fourth of July holiday patrols to curb teen drinking, other issues

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Police Department is adding more officers to patrol over the Fourth of July holiday, citing rises in recent years in underage and teen drinking, violence, DUIIs and even overdoses.

According to Bend PD, about 60 officers total will be out patrolling the streets of Bend during the holiday. The 60 officers total includes an additional 20 patrol units on Tuesday. They are also enacting a zero-tolerance policy on alcohol-related offenses.

While the police usually average around 210 calls a day, on Independence Day, they've been getting around 280 on average since 2020.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is meeting with Sheila Miller, Bend PD's communications manager, about what police plan to do to combat issues in the city on the holiday. He'll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.