City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of July 3-9

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of July 3-9.

We’re now in the middle of construction season! As you navigate your way through the City streets and neighborhoods, please remember to slow down, read the signs and stay on the designated detour routes. Check in weekly with the City on upcoming closures through the website: bendoregon.gov/traffic. Construction season will not last forever, please be patient and remember to drive like you’re in your own neighborhood.

4th of July Pet Parade – Parade will have various road closures in and around downtown (listed below). The event will occur July 4, 2023. NW Wall Street between NW Newport Avenue and NW Franklin Ave NW Riverside Boulevard between NW Wall Street and NW Galveston Avenue NW Galveston Avenue between NW Tumalo Avenue and NW Harmon Boulevard NW Harmon Boulevard between NW Galveston Avenue and NW Newport Avenue NW Newport Avenue between NW Harmon Boulevard and NW Wall Street

– Parade will have various road closures in and around downtown (listed below). The event will occur July 4, 2023. 2023 Bend Summer Festival - Event taking place Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9 at 5 p.m. Various Road closures in Downtown Bend: Oregon Avenue and Minnesota Avenue between Wall Street and Lava Road. Bond Street between Franklin Avenue and Greenwood Avenue.

- Event taking place Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9 at 5 p.m. Various Road closures in Downtown Bend:

Ongoing Closures:

Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Wilson Avenue between SE Fourth Street and SE Ninth Street for street improvements, westbound closure with detour, Begins May 15, 2023.

– Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project, Phase 1 – Starting June 1, the City of Bend will be constructing Phase 1 of the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project to enhance our water system. In preparation for these improvements, Cascade Natural Gas will be relocating the gas main and gas services in various areas identified below. For more information, visit the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project website. The contractor will NOT be working Monday or Tuesday, July 3 – July 4. Vicksburg Avenue between Awbrey Road and First Street: Local Access only, and restricted parking on the south side of the street July 5 – July 7. Second Street and Utica intersection: Second Street access between Utica and Vicksburg will be limited to just the north end. Southern access will be closed for the water tie-in July 5.

– Starting June 1, the City of Bend will be constructing Phase 1 of the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project to enhance our water system. In preparation for these improvements, Cascade Natural Gas will be relocating the gas main and gas services in various areas identified below. For more information, visit the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project website. Neff & Purcell Improvement Project - The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. For more information, visit the Neff & Purcell Improvement Project website. Intersection of NE Neff Road and NE Purcell Boulevard for infrastructure improvements, full road closure with detour, began February 22, 2023. NE Purcell Boulevard between NE Full Moon Drive to the end of street, full road closure with detour, began June 21.

- The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. For more information, visit the Neff & Purcell Improvement Project website. Street Preservation – Various major streets will have street resurfacing that will include overnight street closures during its duration. Work expected June 19 – July 17. Learn more about Street Preservation operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation. Roads affected are listed below. NE Butler Market Road between NE 4th Street and NE Eighth Street, June 19 - 27 OB Riley Road between Business 97 and Mathers Drive, June 22 – July 10 NE 27th Street between NE Neff Road and NE Butler Market Road, June 29 – July 17 Additionally, Slurry work is set to begin this week. Various neighborhoods and streets around town will have daytime closures with local access only. Please visit the website to see if your street will be affected.

– Various major streets will have street resurfacing that will include overnight street closures during its duration. Work expected June 19 – July 17. Learn more about Street Preservation operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation. Roads affected are listed below. Button Brush Avenue between Brosterhous Road and the Jewell Elementary bus access for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access only, began June 20, 2023

between Brosterhous Road and the Jewell Elementary bus access for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access only, began June 20, 2023 Brentwood Avenue between SE American Lane and Whitetail Street for street improvements, full road closure, began June 20, 2023.

between SE American Lane and Whitetail Street for street improvements, full road closure, began June 20, 2023. SW Cleveland Avenue between SW Silver Lake Boulevard and SW Hill Street for a water main replacement, full road closure with local access only, June 1 – June 26.

between SW Silver Lake Boulevard and SW Hill Street for a water main replacement, full road closure with local access only, June 1 – June 26. NW Crossing Farmers Market – Special event occurring every Saturday June 3 – October 14. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below). NW Crossing Drive between Mount Washington Drive and NW Crossing Drive (Circle) NW John Freemont between NW Ordiway Avenue and NW Fort Clatsop Street NW Fort Clatsop Street between NW Ordway Avenue and NW John Freemont Street

– Special event occurring every Saturday June 3 – October 14. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below). Skyline Ranch Road between NW Shevlin Park Road and NW Kelly Hill Court for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, May 8, 2023 - Aug. 14, 2023.

between NW Shevlin Park Road and NW Kelly Hill Court for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, May 8, 2023 - Aug. 14, 2023. Pettigrew & Bayou Sewer Project – This is the fourth project selection of the City of Bend’s Septic to Sewer Program. This program allows residents to apply to the City of Bend annually to complete a sewer project in an area where properties are currently served by private onsite septic systems. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project are listed below. Project started on May 15, 2023. For more information, visit the Pettigrew and Bayou Sewer Project webpage. Pettigrew Road between Gardenia Avenue and SE Reed Market Road Bayou Drive between SE Fargo Lane and Pettigrew Road SE Fargo Lane between Clairaway Avenue and Denning Drive

– This is the fourth project selection of the City of Bend’s Septic to Sewer Program. This program allows residents to apply to the City of Bend annually to complete a sewer project in an area where properties are currently served by private onsite septic systems. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project are listed below. Project started on May 15, 2023. For more information, visit the Pettigrew and Bayou Sewer Project webpage. ODOT Highway 20 Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Highway 20 from Robal Lane to Tumalo. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of November 2023. Street sections affected listed below. Robal Lane closed between Highway 20 and Cascade Village entrance, detour using Cooley and Hunnel, begins July 5, 2023.

– Infrastructure improvements along Highway 20 from Robal Lane to Tumalo. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of November 2023. Street sections affected listed below. Ferguson Sewer Project – This project is decommissioning the Camden and Ridgewater No. II Pump Stations and installing gravity sewer on Ferguson Road. Project completion expected fall 2023. Ferguson Road will be closed to eastbound traffic from east of Ladera Road to east of Magnolia Lane for a sewer main installation, eastbound lane closure with detour.

– This project is decommissioning the Camden and Ridgewater No. II Pump Stations and installing gravity sewer on Ferguson Road. Project completion expected fall 2023.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Deedee Fraley, Assistant City Engineer

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions:

Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews