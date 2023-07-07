Young group ‘Rapport’ on road trip brings love of music to dining seniors at Bend Senior Services Center

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Council on Aging of Central Oregon is hosting a concert of visiting young musicians for dining area seniors Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Services Center in Bend.

While on a six-week road trip, the newly formed Rapport, consisting of seven high school and college students, have taken up a mini-residency at the Council on Aging’s Senior Services Center., at 1036 NE Fifth Street Friday will mark their last performance in Bend.

The group hails from across the Northwest and Hawaii, and were brought together through the nonprofit Inner Anvil, which seeks to have young people share their broad love of music and learn to lead an intentional life.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield will be attending the concert and will have a report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

The group, including two staff members, will be traveling through Walla Walla, Spokane, and Everett after their stop in Bend, learning how to play to a variety of different audiences. The Council on Aging said it was lucky to have Rapport play for Community Dining over the last two days, and diners were looking forward to their final performance Friday.

Community dining is one of the core programs run by the Council. Through no-cost, multi-course hot meals, they help to ensure that their seniors throughout Central Oregon are fed, safe, and connected.