‘The forest is just being destroyed out there’ Homeowners near China Hat Road express concern over recent fires

(Update: Adding video, comments from frustrated homeowners, U.S. Forest Service)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two homeowners living near China Hat Road on Bend's south end have expressed concerns over recent small wildfires that have broken out in the area of forest encampments.

Adam Jackson and Kevin Guadagno are speaking up about the fires and demanding more action be taken to prevent future incidents, echoing concerns raised frequently by area residents in recent years.

Guadagno told us Wednesday, "The forest is just being destroyed out there. It's an eco nightmare, it's a fire danger."

According to the U.S. Forest Service, 3 fires have been started on China Hat Road, with two of them being human caused.

Jackson brought up how campfires are supposed to be banned in the forest during summertime. "These campfires are banned right now, it's high fire danger season, and nobody is responding to these in real time, which is a pretty big concern."

Guadagno and Jackson point to homeless encampments as the problem, and say they're frustrated with what they describe as a lack of enforcement by local agencies.

"Frankly, the response we get is they don't have the resources to deal with this. So, it's disheartening to know that they're out here, but they can't enforce existing law" Jackson detailed.

Jaimie Olle, Public Affairs Specialist for the Deschutes National Forest, explained how the Forest Service responds to calls for help. "Particularly when we're responding to fires around communities, we'll be inclined to send a little more resource heavy dispatch on the initial dispatch to the incident."

A code allowing people to stay for 14 days on Forest Service land, such as China Hat Road, went into effect last November.

It calls for fines of up to $5,000 if someone leaves debris behind when they move.

"We do have a 14-day stay limit" Olle told NewsChannel 21, "And that means 14 days in one particular spot in the Deschutes National Forest. And within a calendar year, folks can stay 28 days out there."

The Forest Service also told us that their law enforcement officers do enforce the 14-day stay limit and there are a number of citations working their way through the court system currently.

They also added that their officers partner with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office to patrol the forest as staffing capacity allows.

Guadagno says he, along with his neighbors, help to clean up encampments on China Hat Road.

"We've gotten to know quite a few of the squatting encampments out here, and we've learned quite a bit. The majority of folks are not from this state. Most of the folks are from out of state where drugs are illegal" Guadagno told us Wednesday.

Last week, we interviewed a homeless family living on China Hat Road, as they prepped for a move to Alaska.

I asked Michelle Santiago how her family ended up out on China Hat. "Our vehicle started having problems, and this is where the local police department (Bend PD) encouraged us to come too."

Bend PD, along with ODOT and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, tell us they have not instructed anyone experiencing homelessness to go to China Hat Road.

For now, Jackson says that while the recent fires are concerning, he doesn't plan to move. "If the conditions are poor, this is going to be a problem. This could lead to a really serious catastrophe for the community."

But Guadagno vows if no progress is made on China Hat Road, he'll leave the county. "Running for office is not easy, the decisions you have to make as a leader are not easy. But these are difficult decisions and it's time to have some courage."

The current code allowing people to camp in the forest for up to 28 days in a year doesn't expire until November 2024.

People with encampments who leave behind debris also risk 6 months in jail, on top of a $5,000 fine.