Family of man killed in Juniper Ridge dog attack honor him with memorial service in Silverton

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Just over a week after after 56-year-old Joseph Taylor Keeton was fatally mauled by three dogs at an encampment in Juniper Ridge north of Bend, an area known as "Dirt World," his family held a memorial service in his honor in Silverton on Thursday.

Keeton was attacked by one or more of the animals and had lost a substantial amount of blood, according to Deschutes County sheriff's Sergeant Jason Wall. Bend Fire medics took Keeton to St. Charles Bend, where he succumbed to his injuries, Wall said.

An investigation determined that up to three pit bull/mastiff-mix dogs may have been responsible for the attack, the sergeant said. A 38-year-old woman who owns the three dogs assisted in placing them in crates and is cooperating in the investigation, Wall confirmed.

Since the family shared Keeton's life story online in touching, detailed fashion a few days ago, over $10,000 has been raised to help pay for expenses, including travel and funeral costs.

