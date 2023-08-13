Inaugural Bend ‘Water Lantern Festival’ leaves dozens of lanterns sinking in Deschutes, sparking criticism

Mayor calls it 'upsetting'; Bend Park & Rec 'disappointed' lanterns weren't confined as planned

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Criticism has arisen over how a first-ever Bend event left numerous lanterns floating down the Deschutes River, dozens of which sank to the bottom and were recovered by community members over the weekend.

Bend's inaugural Water Lantern Festival, held Friday night at Riverbend Park, cost participants $27 and $41 at the event.

It included access to food trucks in the festival area, a floating lantern kit, LED candle and a promise of "lantern retrieval and water clean-up."

On a "Frequently Asked Questions" page, organizers of the events, held in numerous cities around the country, say people cannot bring their own lanterns, as the ones they use are are custom-designed and patented to "ensure they remain afloat for our team to collect them following the event."

A representative of the group 'Loot the Deschutes' told us Sunday they found 85 lanterns on the river bottom at McKay Park, along with wooden platforms. They shared several photos and images on their Instagram page.

Critics commenting in a post on Reddit's Bend subreddit said the festival left many battery-operated lanterns in the river and expressed dismay at how it was allowed to happen.

Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler weighed in on the conversation, calling what occurred "definitely upsetting." She said the company that organized the festival "wasn't obligated to inform city government," but said the event could be seen as "recreational littering."

The Lantern Festival had a rental reservation with the Bend Park & Recreation District for the event at Riverbend Park, BPRD Communication and Community Relations Manager Julie Brown told NewsChannel 21 on Sunday.

"They went through the same process as all public event organizers – completing a request form, submitting a logistics plan, site map, and appropriate insurance," Brown said. "They also held their pre-event meeting with a BPRD staff person to review all details. As is always our process, we will conduct a debrief meeting with the event organizer.

"BPRD is disappointed that the organizer’s plan to confine the lanterns to specific area was not successful," Brown added. "We also appreciate the community members’ efforts over the weekend to remove debris that was found in the river."

NewsChannel 21 has reached out to event organizers for a comment or statement.