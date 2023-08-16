Lasting legacy: Jake and Josh Eckstein Memorial Trade Scholarship chooses first recipient, a Crook County future welder

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Jake and Josh Eckstein passed away in 2019 in a tragic crash while they were on their way to work. Since then, their parents Scott and Phyllis Eckstein have been working to create a long-lasting legacy for their boys, creating the Jake and Josh Eckstein Memorial Trade Scholarship fund.

It's through the Oregon Community Foundation, which works with donors and volunteers to award grants and scholarships.

In May of last year, their hope was to award five scholarships a year. This year, they awarded their first scholarship in June.

The recipient is a senior at Crook County High School, Owen Clark, who plans to attend welding classes at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario this fall.

Kelsey McGee is speaking Wednesday with the parents of Jake and Josh. She also will be interviewing Owen for his reaction to being the scholarship fund's first. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.