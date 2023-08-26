Humane Society of C.O. invites people to meet new furry friends and to help Clear the Shelters

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of Central Oregon is holding a half-of to waived adoption fee event Saturday as part of this month's NewsChannel 21/NBC Clear the Shelters campaign. It's a perfect time for families to meet some new, fun furry friends and invite them into their loving homes.

You can meet plenty of cats and dogs, along with other animals. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to take part in this national event, as NewsChannel 21 partners with NBC to Clear the Shelters.

Adopters will have a chance to spin the ‘wheel of fortunate’ for a percentage off the regular adoption fee, ranging from 50% to 100% (excluding dog license fee).

This is a wonderful opportunity to visit the shelter, meet the animals and learn more about HSCO. There will be treats for people, too!.

The normal adoption process will be in place. The full adoption care package of spay or neuter, first vaccination, microchip ID, free health exam at a local veterinarian, collar, ID tag, pet food and more, is included with all adoptions. Bonus gifts will be included with all adoptions.

For more information call 541.382.3537 and see adoptable animals at hsco.org.

Kelsey McGee will be visiting to speak with people adopting at the shelter, wanting to bring a new, forever best friend into their homes. She will also be speaking with Street Dog Hero about where their adoption and rescue numbers are this month. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Ten.