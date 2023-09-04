Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman announces state Senate bid at unions’ Labor Day Picnic

(Update: Adding video, Broadman announcement, comments from union workers, Mayor Kebler)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Central Oregon Labor Chapter and local union members held their traditional Labor Day Picnic gathering Monday afternoon at Bend's Alpenglow Park to recognize the achievements of working people. And as sometimes happens on Labor Day, a big political announcement was made.

Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman, a Democrat who has garnered strong union support over the years, said: "I will be running to be your next state Senator for Senate District 27," drawing applause from those on hand.

Broadman was elected in 2020 with the highest vote total in the history of City Council, according to his biography on the city's website.

Broadman will seek to unseat long-time Bend lawmaker and current Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp.

But Knopp's announced re-election bid is in legal limbo, as Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade recently ruled that Knopp and other GOP lawmakers who staged a walkout during this year's legislative session cannot run for re-election, because they had more than 10 unexcused absences.

Knopp and the others have filed a lawsuit, claiming the measure's wording was unclear and does not affect candidates next year's election. They are seeking an expedited review and ruling on the matter by the state Supreme Court, rather than first by the Court of Appeals. We have reached out to Knopp for any comment or statement he wishes to share regarding Broadman's candidacy.

Monday's free family event featured live music by local musicians and food for attendees at a new venue from past gatherings at Pioneer Park.

Oregon was the first state to declare Labor Day a holiday back in 1887, to honor and recognize the American labor movement.

Union workers at the event reminded people the holiday is not just a day off. It has been a centuries-long struggle for workers' rights.

"People fought and died for unions, and to have a say in their labor and to form unions and be union members. And we’re celebrating those people." UA local 290 Plumbers & Steamfitters Organizer/Agent/Coordinator David Burger said.

Oregon AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) Council 75 Representative Brenda Johnson encouraged people to look back at the history of Labor Day and the importance of unions.

"The union is responsible for safety in the workplace, cost of living, increase, paid weekends, 40 hour work week." Johnson said. "There's a lot of things that's now every day that people just don't realize it is on the backs of the unions in the past.”

The event featured remarks by other elected and union officials, including state Rep. Emerson Levy (D-District 53), Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler, Bend Education Association President Sarah Barclay and a representative from the Oregon School Employees Association.

Kebler thanked the union members for their involvement in campaigns: “Every time there's a campaign, there's an election, unions are out there knocking doors and getting good candidates elected, and that makes a difference to the future of our community. So thank you so much for that.”

Union leaders also spoke about the current state of contract negotiations with Bend-La Pine Schools, among other topics.

"Bend Education Association President Sarah Barclay said., "We are fighting for manageable class sizes and workloads. Our educators are doing all they can to build relationships with students, but with up to 45 kids in a classroom, we cannot do that well. We must have class sizes where each student can have individualized attention."