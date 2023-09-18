Bend city councilors asked to OK $2.3 million renovation, upgrades at Lighthouse Navigation Center

Bend, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend city staff are asking city councilors Wednesday evening to approve a $2.3 million contract for major renovations to the Lighthouse Navigation Center.

According to the City of Bend website, Lighthouse Navigation Center, operated by The Shepherd's House, is a low-barrier emergency shelter that is open seven days per week and connects individuals and families with health services, permanent housing, and public benefits.

They plan to renovate the inside of their facility to better support basic hygiene and the Navigation Center's services.

City Facilities Project Manager Garrett Kaye said Monday, “There's a mobile shower truck that shows up here once a week. Now, that's the only shower facility on site that these guests have access to. Our project will add permanent shower rooms."

Other improvements include a new roof and HVAC systems, permanent laundry facilities, a commercial kitchen shell space, a walk-in cooler and freezer, multi-user restrooms and a conference room.

Construction of the project is planned over the next year and is estimated to be completed by the end of November of 2024. It's funded by a mix of city, state and federal funding.

The building won't be completely vacant during the construction period.

"At night, it will still have the ability to house 50 guests plus staff every night of the construction operation." Kaye said.

During the day, residents will be provided daytime services at the Franklin Avenue Shelter while the building is under construction.

"We involved the shelter operator in the scoping decision, so it was really tailored to fit the needs that they have been experiencing over the last few years that they've upgraded this facility," Kaye said. "So to finally have it come to fruition is really exciting to serve."