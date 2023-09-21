Bend business owner returns from fentanyl remediation global summit in Australia, plans Canada trip next

(Update: Adding video, comments from Hart, Trip photographer)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- David Hart, the owner of Guarantee Air Duct Cleaning in northeast Bend, has returned from a fentanyl remediation summit in Queensland, Australia, where he got to present a talk on the deadly drug as keynote speaker.

"We covered all aspects of fentanyl -- what it is, how it's made, and the illicit distribution around the world," Hart told us Thursday.

He's also a scientific advisor and instructor for the Microbial Warrior Academy.

The summit was held to help inform Australian officials and scientists about the dangers of fentanyl, and its prevalence and popularity in America currently.

"I would say the biggest accomplishment by our presence there was helping to bring awareness," Hart began. "Not just awareness on the fentanyl crisis, because everyone knows there is a fentanyl crisis, but just how bad the fentanyl crisis is."

Hart is sadly familiar with the importance of eliminating the threat of fentanyl in heating and cooling systems.

"There was a 19-month-old at an AirBnB that died from exposure because the people who rented it prior to them did fentanyl," Hart said. "So it was in the space, and they ended up breathing it in. And they didn't eve know about that until after they got the autopsy."

Earlier this year, we spoke with Hart about the drug-eradicating spray, So-Rite Decon, after his trip to Indianapolis to demonstrate it. The spray helps eradicate fentanyl, xylazine and methamphetamine within structures in under 60 seconds.

"What the remediation looks like is going in and thoroughly restore the structure, return it to pre-existing conditions.," Hart said. "And that involves a thorough cleaning of the structure and a decontamination process."

Hart says he is encouraged by the reception he received Australia. His co-worker, Andrew Luckey, also made the trip to record the experience.

"Everyone there was very cool, very laid-back, very personable, in a different way than lots of people in the U.S. are, very interesting," Luckey said. "It was a great time, getting to meet all of these people that are industry experts, leading their industries."

Hart says he plans to introduce his drug-eradicating spray to other countries like Scotland in the coming year.

He'll also be traveling to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada to help train first responders in decontamination courses.