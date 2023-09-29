Bend Cub Scouts Pack 18 looks to grow, works to involve more kids, families in COVID’s wake

(Update: Adding video, comments from Cub Scouts leader, Scout)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Scouts BSA, formerly known as Boy Scouts, is one of the oldest and largest youth organizations in the world. Cub Scouts, a younger part of the Scouting program, is open to all elementary school-aged kids.

Bend's Pack 18 gets together through activities such as hiking, camping, Pinewood Derby car racing, archery and fishing. Unfortunately, all this became a challenge during the pandemic.

"It’s hard to ask a young kid who wants to be playing with their friends to sit in front of a Zoom call when they are used to doing something more exciting, like building rockets with their friends,” Pack 18 Committee Chair Annie Staten said Friday.

Many families ended up dropping out of Cub Scouts.

"A lot of kids did drop out during COVID. But we are still here, and we're still doing amazing things. And we're, of course, meeting in person. And I'm having a lot of fun - together,” Staten said.

Now, Pack 18 is trying to rebuild their pack back to its original size. At their New Family Welcome Night earlier this week at Nativity Lutheran Church, they introduced families to the Scouting program. It included activities such as games, making s'mores and building gliders.

The families are gearing up for an exciting year ahead, with fun activities such as more camping trips, building rockets and visiting the pumpkin patch.

Staten's 7-year-old daughter, Wenonah Staten Stackpole, has been with the pack for a little over a year. She says being part of the pack is a lot of fun.

"There’s lots of fun activities, and you get to go camping a lot. And lots of people like camping.” Stackpole said.

Staten said, "Cub Scouts is a really good way to get your children connected with other children, to do fun activities, but it goes beyond just that. We really focus on building life skills, having adventures together that challenge kids -- maybe take them a little bit outside their comfort zone.”

Families who are interested in joining can visit BeAScout.org and look for Pack 18 in Bend.

They can also email Pack18Bend@gmail.com for more information.