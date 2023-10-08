Skip to Content
Summit High boys soccer team helps out community in need by volunteering at Nativity Wood Lot

Summit HS boys soccer team gathers for a photo while helping Saturday at the Nativity Wood Lot
Submitted phto
Summit HS boys soccer team gathers for a photo while helping Saturday at the Nativity Wood Lot
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Summit High School boys soccer program is giving back to their community this month by volunteering at the Nativity Lutheran Church Wood Lot in Bend.

Community service is an important part of Coach Tom Bunnell’s Summit High School soccer program - and what better way to give back then using the strength and energy of teen boys to help split, load & delivery firewood for community members in need.  

Pictured is the boys varsity team members, who spent Saturday morning helping out at the Nativity Wood Lot.  The Junior Varsity and Junior Varsity 2 teams will be volunteering the next two Saturdays.

The Nativity Wood Lot operates every Saturday from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm out of the Nativity Lutheran Church on Brosterhous Road. They rely on volunteers to support their mission of providing supplemental firewood to our neighbors in need.

The Summit boys soccer program says it's "thrilled to provide support by volunteering so that all members of our community can stay warm this winter.”

