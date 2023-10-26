Bend Brewing Company takes 2 medals at Best of Craft Beer Awards
Bend Brewing Company won a pair of honors - a gold and a silver - at the Best of Craft Beer Awards.
Bend Brewing Company won a pair of honors - a gold and a silver - at the Best of Craft Beer Awards.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.