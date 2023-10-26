Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity completes net zero workforce home in NE Bend; another is on the way

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity recently celebrated the completion of a net zero workforce home in northeast Bend. The net zero home is able to produce all of its energy needs through solar power, and serves buyers with higher incomes than most Habitat homes.

“We know that there is an acute need for homes in Bend that are affordable to workforce, or middle-income earners,” said Carly Colgan, CEO of Bend-Redmond Habitat. “We are excited to provide a unique homeownership opportunity for locals who are priced out of the market, yet wouldn’t qualify for traditional affordable housing.”

Affordable homeownership projects nationwide are typically restricted to buyers earning under 80% of the Area Median Income ($76,150 for a family of four in 2023). For this project, Habitat leveraged the City of Bend’s Affordable Housing Fund, which can be utilized for buyers up to 100% AMI ($95,200 for a family of four).

Total monthly energy costs for this net zero home are estimated at $12/month, or the cost of hooking up to the grid. This is particularly important considering that low- and moderate-income households are disproportionately affected by energy insecurity. Prices often necessitate renting older or under-maintained homes, causing higher energy consumption and potentially unhealthy living conditions.

“We’re proud to go beyond an affordable mortgage and also ensure low-cost utilities for our homeowners,” Colgan said. “By building energy-efficient, affordable homes, we are reducing cost of living expenses, improving overall health, and ensuring families have every opportunity to thrive and grow.”

Habitat’s sustainable building practices reduce mold, rot, and pest issues, while xeriscaping with native plants decreases water consumption, improves drought tolerance, and ensures fire resistance. To mitigate the effects of wildfire smoke and other pollutants, energy recovery ventilation (ERV) filters the outside air supply and improves indoor air quality.

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity has already selected a buyer for this home. But the organization is in the planning phase for another single-family, workforce home after being awarded funds from the City of Bend’s Middle-Income Housing Pilot Program.

This home marks another milestone for Habitat, as it is the 40th home built since 2021, a primary goal of its Humanity In Action Capital Campaign. Bend-Redmond Habitat is celebrating the success of its landmark Capital Campaign with a Fall Celebration on November 2nd.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has served 221 families with affordable homeownership and repaired 145 homes, providing more than 1100 children and adults with a safe, secure, and healthy home. Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity’s homes are possible through the support of thousands of individuals. Habitat relies on individual donors, foundations, city, state & federal funding, local businesses, volunteers, and its ReStore.

For more information, bendredmondhabitat.org (541) 385-5387.