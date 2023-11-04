Mt. Joy returns to Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater for concert next August

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Hayden Homes Amphitheater announced on Saturday another summer 2024 concert, as Mt. Joy returns on Friday, August 24th, just over two years after the band’s first visit to the Bend riverfront venue.

Mt. Joy is an American five-piece indie rock band based in Los Angeles with roots in Philadelphia, according to Wikipedia. They consist of members Matt Quinn, Sam Cooper, Sotiris Eliopoulos, Jackie Miclau, and Michael Byrnes. The band debuted in 2016 with their single "Astrovan," recorded in Los Angeles by Quinn, Cooper, and Byrnes

"Anchored by fan favorites "Silver Lining," "Strangers" and "Rearrange Us," their recent releases explore a sonic spectrum of eloquent folk daydreams and blissful guitar-propelled psychedelic rock," the announcement said.

"Mt. Joy's songs unfold like good political speeches," noted NPR. "They amble and converse and pulsate fervently until it's time to get the crowd chanting along.”

"We're thrilled for their return Friday, Aug. 23!" the amphitheater said.

More information: https://www.bendconcerts.com/event/mt-joy

ONLINE PRESALE:

Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.

PRESALE CODE: TUMALO

GENERAL ONSALE:

Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. online or

in-person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

Mt. Joy is the fifth artist to be booked for a Bend summer 2024 stop so far: