Another sign of the season in Bend: Pilot Butte State Park summit road is closing to vehicles on Sunday night

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said Monday it will close the Pilot Butte summit road to motorized vehicles for the season at 8 p.m. next Sunday night.

The road closes to motorized vehicles every year in mid-November.

“The forecast is calling for rain followed by nights below freezing later this week,” says Park Manager Joe Wanamaker. “The road will be open to pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles year-round, but please use caution as we receive more winter weather.”

The road will reopen to motorized vehicles in mid-April of 2024, he added.