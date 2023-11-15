Ask the Mayor: Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler answers your questions, from affordable housing to safer bike paths

Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler returned to NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise on Wednesday, responding to viewer questions posed by Bola Gbadebo on issues ranging from affordable housing, rules for short-term rentals and progress on homelessness to the planned transportation fee and creating safer bike paths. You can submit questions for next month's visit, anonymously if you wish, at https://ktvz.com/ask-the-mayor/ .

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.