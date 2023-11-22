‘It’s a win-win’: Bend Park & Rec District provides valuable tuition assistance to KIDS Inc. college workers

(Update: adding comments from recreation supervisor and college employee)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – College students can receive tuition assistance, in addition to their hourly pay, while working for Bend Park and Recreation District's KIDS Inc. after-school program, a major draw for young workers at a time of widespread staffing challenges.

It's possible through a partnership between the park district, Central Oregon Community College and OSU-Cascades.

"The goal is to earn some money for themselves, help pay for their tuition. Then lastly, to have them really share their talents, their interests, their career aspirations with our young community members here," Recreation Supervisor Shalee Hanks-Mink said Wednesday.

According to Bend Parks and Rec's website, "KIDS Inc. is an after-school recreation and enrichment program designed for children to have choices and new experiences. Activities include group games, exciting STEM projects and clubs. Fourth- and fifth-graders will have their own programs, with an age-appropriate curriculum."

The program currently has 13 college students on scholarship who spend around 20 hours a week with the kids.

They engage with students in elementary school, spanning from kindergarten to fifth grade, guiding them through a diverse range of activities including games, crafts and STEM projects.

"It gives them a sense of purpose outside of just going to school here." Hanks-Mink said. "It integrates them and helps them feel like they're giving back to the community. Again, it's a win-win for them as well."

Student employees are eligible for up to $5,250 in assistance per year, which is $1,750 quarter. The money goes directly into their academic accounts. Scholarships are stackable.

"So what that means is, if they're on Oregon Promise, if they have other scholarships and funding coming in for their tuition, then after all their tuition books are paid for, they can pull that out of their accounts and use it for living expenses." Hanks-Mink said.

The program requires college employees to be in good academic standing and take at least nine credits per term.

Jake O'Dowd is one of the students benefitting from the scholarship. He has been working for the after-school program for the past couple of months while attending school at COCC.

He said he had no idea tuition assistance was being offered when he was hired.

"It really has enriched my life. I'm able to pursue a degree now, and transfer to another university." O'Dowd said.