Willamette Valley Vineyards has brought its special winery experience to Central Oregon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Willamette Valley AVA (American Viticultural Area) is a fertile triangular region spanning more than 100 miles long and up to 60 miles wide. The valley's climate provides an elongated grape-growing season that is said to be ideal for pinot noir.

Through owners Jim and Jan Bernau, they’ve brought Willamette Valley Vineyards to Bend. Located on NW Wall Street, the Bend Tasting Room & Restaurant will offer world-class, sustainably made wines and pacific northwest-Cascadian inspired food pairings.

The Bend location will feature what they describe as signature barrel booth seating, unique fireplaces and a private dining room, and most importantly, wine.

General Manager Cara Doering said: “So you're going to see our Walla Walla wines come down to our Pambrun and our Mason Blues, and you're going to see our lovely Pino, ranging from our Tualatin Estate with Bill Fuller all the way to where Bernau Estate and our Bernau Block, and we have so many different varietals, and then can't forget about the whites. We have, of course, our Pino Gris, which is amazing, who everybody loves. We've got our Estate Rosé and our Viognier, and it's just going to be such a great selection."

The Willamette Valley Vineyards have been around since 1983, when Jim Bernau cleared an old pioneer plum orchard in the Salem Hills, hidden underneath Scotch broom and blackberry vines to plant Pinot Noir.

Separate from enjoying the tasting room, food, custom virtual wine tastings and wine clubs, Willamette Valley Vineyards is currently offering an opportunity to become an owner with a new preferred stock offering.