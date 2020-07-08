450 Bend businesses receive federal PPP loans for relief from COVID-19 impacts

Business

Online searchable database available

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend schools, nurseries, lumber companies and breweries are just some of the businesses and organizations that have received federal loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, according to PPP loan data.

The categorized data, searchable by city, shows about 450 businesses in Bend have received more than $150,000 in loans.

The PPP loans are aimed at helping small businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic that led so many others to shut their doors indefinitely or face severe restrictions.

In April, the Paycheck Protection Program ran out of funds from the $349 billion federal stimulus package.

Congress later approved another $310 billion to support the businesses still in need of help who were not approved in the initial round of funding.

Reporter Rhea Panela is checking in with some of the local business and organizations to learn how the PPP loans helped them during the pandemic and what they have used the money for. Her reports begin on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.